No Poison feud says Rockett

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has moved to shoot down rumours of a feud with frontman Bret Michaels.

Speculation mounted that the pair had fallen out after Michaels discussed the chances of a tour next year. He named bandmates CC Deville and Bobby Dall but didn’t mention Rockett when he said: “We can’t go out without all of the original guys – it’s got to be CC, Bobby and myself.”

But Rockett tweeted over the weekend: “In regard to the interview, Bret’s my brother. He’s got my back. I’ve got his. I’m sure it’s all good.”

Both the frontman and the drummer have recently talked up the chances of Poison hitting the road in 2015, with Rockett having said: “A few things are being thrown around by our management for next spring.” But he later commented: “Nobody’s given me any indication that there’s a tour. I haven’t had a contract come across my table.”

Michaels last month predicted the band would make another album at some point in the future.