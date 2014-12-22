Pissing Razors plan studio return

US rockers Pissing Razors have reunited and hope to tour and release fresh material next year.

The band split in 2004 shortly after the release of sixth album Evolution. Now the original lineup of Eddy Garcia, Danny Garcia, Joe Rodriguez and Matt Lynch are back together.

A post on Robbs Metal Works’ Facebook page says: “Big announcement – original Pissing Razors have reunited. New music and shows in 2015. Welcome back… the fans have missed you. See you next year.”

The band was formed by the Garcia brothers in the early 90s under the moniker Back Door Cyclops but changed it to Pissing Razors for their debut studio outing Psycho Punko Metal Groove in 1996. Their self-titled second album followed in 1998 along with Cast Down The Plague in 1999, Fields Of Disbelief in 2000, Where We Come From in 2001 and live record Live In The Devil’s Triangle in 2002 before their final release Evolution in 2003.

Further details will follow in due course.