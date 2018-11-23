Pink Floyd's Great Gig In The Sky on a theremin is miraculously good

Charlie Draper plays the theremin. We know this because he told us so, in an email.

"I thought you might be interested in checking out and perhaps sharing this video in a mail distribution or blog post," writes Charlie. And we are!

"It's a theremin rendition of Clare Torry's vocal solo from The Great Gig in the Sky from The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)," he continues. "Played on theremin, an early electronic instrument played without contact. The theremin celebrates its 100th anniversary next year."

Well that's nice. And Charlie's rendition of Great Gig In The Sky is so good we can't even begin to imagine the thousands of hours of practice he put in achieving this level of precision-tooled perfection.

Charlie, we salute you. And your miracle fingers.