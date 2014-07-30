Philm trailer hints at heavier second record

Philm have released a trailer video for their upcoming second album.

Fire From The Evening Sun is released on Monday, September 15, and a one-minute film can be viewed below.

The band features founding Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, Civil Defiance frontman Gerry Paul Nestler on vocals and guitar and bass player Pancho Tomaselli of War.

Lombardo says the follow-up to 2012’s Harmonic will mark a change in pace for the band. He adds: “Harmonic is still an amazing work to me. It’s improvisational and raw. It was my first time producing an album and I am very proud of it. The new album is a completely different animal. It is again produced by me, but mastered and mixed by a couple of musical giants – Tyler Bates and Robert Carranza.

“I believe this album has a daring, callous temperament about it that really sums up our mindset right now. No improvising, no fluff. It’s heavy and in your face from start to finish.

“You may think you know what Philm is, but you don’t. If you haven’t seen us live, you have no idea. We thrive on being out of our comfort zones and want fans to take that ride.”

Lombardo also reveals that the band are already at work on their third album, expected in 2015.

He says: “We have about five songs that are still in their skeletal form without vocals yet and are much heavier. And I’ve added double bass on the third album, which I didn’t do on the first two. I’m kind of rediscovering myself and reinventing myself. That album is a whole different direction.”

Fire From The Evening Sun tracklist

Train 2. Fire From The Evening Sun 3. Lady Of The Lake 4. Lion’s Pit 5. Silver Queen 6. We Sail At Dawn 7. Omniscience 8. Fanboy 9. Luxhaven 10. Blue Dragon 11. Turn In The Sky 12. Corner Girl

Philm: Album trailer