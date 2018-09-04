Phideaux premieres new video for We Only Have Eyes For You with Prog...

US prog rocker Phideaux has premiered his new video for We Only Have Eyes For You with Prog.

"Here is the first official Phideaux video - a collaboration with stop motion animator Jake Brebes (who also made a film for Violent Femmes)," Phideaux told Prog. "I thought We Only Have Eyes For You would be a good vehicle for visual metaphor and that we could interpret and subvert/obvert the lyrics. The song is a bit of a call to action, and feeds into the 1984 conspiracy theory culture of our time. The film's madcap imagery serves as a good counterbalance. I'm always looking for the irony and humour within the serious.”

The track is taken from Infernal, the new Phideaux album, which will be released on September 9. The album completes Phideaux's trilogy of albums that also includes The Great Leap (2006) and Doomsday Afternoon (2007).