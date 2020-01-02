Perry Farrell: The music industry changed when Kurt Cobain died

Perry Farrell says the music industry changed dramatically after the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in 1994.

The Jane’s Addiction frontman was speaking with Classic Rock in the magazine’s summer edition last year, shortly after the vocalist released his solo album Kind Heaven.

Reflecting on the period of the early 90s when Jane’s Addiction’s rise overlapped with the birth of grunge, Farrell was asked about the music business and also if he saw a kindred spirit in Cobain.

He replied: “I think the music industry changed when Kurt Cobain died. Record companies would no longer put up with the shenanigans of a junkie musician out scoring somewhere.

“There were too many other people that might not be as talented, but they would make money for you. Gone were the days of Johnny Thunders falling asleep with his head on a microphone. When Kurt died, they’d had enough.”

Asked his opinion about the music scene today, Farrell cautioned: “I see the music industry in trouble. When Jane’s Addiction came up, there was no internet to listen to music for free, but now the artists get nothing and they’re struggling.

“Clubs are closing down and we, meaning musicians, need locations to play. So my attitude is: I’m going to build a caravan and we can go around the world performing for people – because the world needs music.

“I’m a music snob – I was a terrible snob in the early days, but I’m here to tell you, I’m looking for Kind Heaven to bring people together in celebration, and I’m looking for Lollapalooza to keep going because I think that having music around saves the world.”

Farrell will play at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood with the Kind Heaven Orchestra on March 20.