Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready teams up with KT Tunstall to cover Tom Petty classic

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has teamed up with Scottish singer, songwriter KT Tunstall and Thunderpussy bassist Leah Julius for a cover of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ classic track I Won’t Back Down.

They’ve released a video for the song, with the trio reporting that the chose the track as they felt it “would serve as a loud shout of support to all the people all over the world marching, protesting and standing up for justice and equality.”

The video, which can be watched below, features footage and photographs of demonstrations, marches and protests for a variety of causes, with all proceeds from sales of the single going to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.

The song is now available to buy or stream.