Pearl Jam covering Wet Leg's Chaise Longue at their Madison Square Garden gig sounds as weird as you'd expect

Pearl Jam paid tribute to Wet Leg at a recent NYC show with a brief cover of the English indie-rock newcomers' debut single Chaise Longue.

The gig, which took place on September 11 at Madison Square Garden, saw the grunge rock legends incorporate the hit within their performance of their 1993 track Daughter.

Their rendition of Chaise Longue was a surprising addition to the night; even though the 2022 track is a viral smash, it doesn't particularly suit the brooding, gritty grunge of your quintessential Pearl Jam show. Hearing frontman Eddie Vedder repeat the chorus lyric 'On the chaise longue' in his trademark drawl sounds pretty weird too. Thankfully the cover was brief.

Watch fan-filmed footage of Pearl Jam's take on Chaise Longue below:

In the same set, Pearl Jam played covers of Prince‘s Purple Rain, Mother Love Bone’s Chloe Dancer and Dead Boys’ Sonic Reducer, the latter of which was performed in tribute to the first responders of the 9/11 tragedy, the date of which coincided with the evening's performance.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith was also brought on stage to perform a rendition of Neil Young's 1989 classic Rockin' In The Free World.

Eddie Vedder and co. are currently in the midst of a North American tour in support of their 11th studio album, 2020’s Gigaton.