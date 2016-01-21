Paves stream Take Me While I’m Here

Paves have released a stream of their track Take Me While I’m Here.

It’s the latest song from the London band, who are currently planning their debut EP. Hear it below.

The group are tipped as ones to watch in the latest edition of The Blues Magazine, with vocalist and guitarist Luke Shield revealing where they got their name from.

He says: “It comes from the May 1968 riots in Paris. There were all these strikes by the students in Paris. They’d rip the pavements up and throw them at police.

“The idea was that they were ripping up the foundation of society. We liked that idea.”

Paves will play Huddersfield’s The Warehouse tonight (January 21) and London’s Mau Mau Bar on January 23. They’ll also support Marvel at the Pipeline in the London on March 10.

The full interview with Paves appears in the latest edition of The Blues Magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.