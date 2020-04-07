Paul Stanley asks fans to wish his father happy 100th birthday

Kiss star Paul Stanley has posted a picture of him and his dad to celebrate his father’s 100th birthday.

The vocalist and guitarist has also urged Kiss fans to send happy birthday messages to his father to mark the milestone.

Stanley says: “My dad is 100 years old today! He is an awesome man and I am so proud to be his son. We can’t be together since it’s not safe.

“I love him dearly and am asking everyone to please wish him happy birthday on this milestone. Thank you.”

In February last year, Stanley’s dad – then 98 years old – attended Kiss’ show at The Forum in Los Angeles, with Stanley posting a pic of the two of them backstage.

Stanley has been engaging with fans during the coronavirus lockdown by posting regular videos to the Kiss YouTube channel. His latest entry was on Saturday evening and it saw him playing through Makin’ Love, Hotter Than Hell and Got To Choose.

Kiss, like all bands, have had their touring plans disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, they moved their End Of The Road shows with David Lee Roth that were scheduled to take place in Tulsa, Biloxi and Lafayette to later in the year.

The Tulsa show will now take place on October 4 at the BOK Center, the Biloxi date will be on October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Lafayette will now happen on October 7 at the Cajundome.