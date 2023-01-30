Paul McCartney unearths previously unheard collaboration with Jeff Beck

Paul McCartney has shared a previously un-released musical collaboration with Jeff Beck, recorded in 1994 when the two English music legends were working on a campaign for vegetarianism.

The collaboration features a spoken word contribution from Beck concerning the destruction of rainforests and the environmental consequences which result from deforestation. The message was included in a 13-part series, called Oobu Joobu, presented and created by McCartney for American radio in 1994.



McCartney says, “With the sad passing of Jeff Beck – a good friend of mine, and a great, great guitar player – it reminded me of the time we worked together many years ago on a campaign for vegetarianism. It's great guitar playing, cause it's Jeff!”

McCartney's team has posted the collaboration on the former Beatle's Meat Free Monday website. The musician launched the campaign, alongside his daughters Mary and Stella, in 2009 to encourage people to think about the difference they can make to the planet by having at least one meat free day a week. Beck's 1994 message highlights the damage caused by deforestation to create more land for cattle grazing, as well as some of the harmful knock-on effects.

Watch the video, titled Why Are They Cutting Down The Rainforest? below:

Jeff Beck passed away on January 10, after a short battle with bacterial meningitis.



Paul McCartney was one of the many musicians who paid tribute to the guitarist's life and music, tweeting, "I was so saddened to hear that Jeff Beck had died. Jeff Beck was a lovely man with a wicked sense of humour who played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain."