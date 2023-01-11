"An outstanding, iconic, genius guitar player": Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi lead rock world tributes to Jeff Beck

By Classic Rock
published

Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie Wood, Tony Iommi, Paul Stanley and more salute the life and legacy of the late Jeff Beck

The late Jeff Beck, onstage at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2014
(Image credit: Phil Bourne/Redferns via Getty Images)

Mick Jagger, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi and The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood are among the musicians paying tribute to English guitar legend Jeff Beck, whose death, at the age of 78, was announced today.

A short statement from Beck's family stated that the iconic guitarist passed away yesterday, January 10, after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

Fellow musicians have been quick to pay tribute to the late guitarist for both his musicianship and his character.

Beck's great friend, and fellow Yardbirds alumni, Jimmy Page tweeted, "His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace."

Mick Jagger posted: "With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much."

Former Pink Floyd leader David Gilmour too expressed his sadness, posting a photo of himself and Beck, beneath a tribute saying "I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years. Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra. He will be forever in our hearts."

Fellow guitarist Ronnie Wood posted: "Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America."

Ozzy Osbourne writes, "I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck's passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, Patient Number 9. Long live Jeff Beck."

Posting on Twitter, Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi shared similar sentiments, writing: "I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff."

And Geezer Butler too paid tribute, calling Beck "one of the greats".

"Shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jeff Beck," Butler tweeted. "Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist. RIP"

Kiss vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley also expressed his sorrow upon hearing the news, tweeting "WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever."

Kiss bandmate Gene Simmons posted his own tribute: "Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP."

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett tweeted, "Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck. He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others."

The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies also paid tribute, saying he was "heartbroken" at the shock news,

Davies tweeted, "I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewilderedDeepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player."

Ex-Spandau Ballet man Gary Kemp, currently playing with Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets described Beck as "An absolute god of guitar."

"No one can replace him," Kemp tweeted. "From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us."

More tributes from friends including poignant messages from Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale and pop-county singer/songwriter LeAnn Rimes, are listed below.

