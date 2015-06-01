McCartney gave up marijuana for grandkids

Paul McCartney gave up smoking marijuana for his kids and grandchildren, he’s revealed.

The Beatles icon was locked up for nine days when he was caught trying to enter Japan with cannabis in 1980. But while discussing his healthy lifestyle, the 72-year-old says he has steered clear of the drug for years.

He tells the Mirror: “I don’t do it any more. Why? The truth is I don’t really want to set an example to my kids and grandkids. It’s now a parent thing.

“Back then I was just some guy around London having a ball, and the kids were little, so I’d just try and keep it out of their faces.

“Instead of smoking a spliff I’ll now have a glass of red wine or a nice margarita. The last time I smoked was a long time ago.”

In April, McCartney played Beatles track Another Girl in Tokyo. The track had never before been performed live by the Beatles or McCartney.