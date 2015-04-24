Macca leads rock rich list again

Paul McCartney has once again topped the Sunday Times rich list of musicians after increasing his fortune by £20m since last year.

His total is listed as £730m, although it includes £150m from his wife Nancy Shevell’s family trucking business.

U2 are the richest band with a value of £431, while Rolling Stones men Mick Jagger and Keith Richards both top £200m, Ringo Starr has £180m and Pink Floyd ex Roger Waters is worth £160m.

McCartney this week inducted Beatles colleague Starr into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The full 2015 rich list is published in this weekend’s Sunday Times.

Top 10 wealthy musicians