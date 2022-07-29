Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are staging a musical based on Romeo and Juliet

A new musical featuring the songs of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will launch later this year. Invincible - The Musical will show at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, from November 22 to December 17.

“We are so excited that tickets are now on sale for the fully realized production of ‘Invincible – The Musical,'” Benatar and Giraldo told Variety (opens in new tab). “We’ve loved spending the last five years writing and collaborating with an amazing team and are thrilled to finally bring it to the stage. The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater is the perfect place to premiere it. It’s been a joyous journey, and one we look forward to having you join us on.”

According to a statement released by the pair, Invincible - named after Benatar's 1985 Top 10 US hit – is "set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers’ story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world."

Tickets for the show are on sale now (opens in new tab) .

The musical's opening comes after Benatar and Giraldo's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on November 5. The pair are currently on tour in The US, although Benatar's 1980 smash Hit Me With Your Best Shot has been dropped from the set as a show of support for the victims of mass shootings in The US.

“Fans are having a heart attack and I’m like, I’m sorry,” Benatar told USA Today (opens in new tab). “I tell them, if you want to hear the song, go home and listen to it. [The title] is tongue-in-cheek, but you have to draw the line.

“I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can’t. I’m not going to go on stage and soapbox – I go to my legislators – but that’s my small contribution to protesting. I’m not going to sing it. Tough."

Benatar's tour continues at the Ribfest at Mystic Lake, held at Prior Lake, MN, this evening (July 29). Full dates below.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo 2022 Tour

Jul 29: Prior Lake Ribfest at Mystic Lake, MN

Jul 30: Council Bluffs Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino and Hotel, IA

Aug 01: St. Louis The Factory, MO

Aug 02: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Aug 04: Waukegan Genesee Theatre, IL

Aug 05: Milwaukee The Riverside Theater, WI

Aug 07: Indianapolis Indiana State Fairgrounds, IN

Aug 19: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Aug 20: Lynden Northwest Washington Fair, WA

Aug 23: Kennewick Benton Franklin Fair, WA

Aug 24: Boise Western Idaho Fair, ID

Aug 26: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

Aug 28: Paso Robles, Vina Robles Amphitheatre CA

Aug 30: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Aug 31: Costa Mesa OC Fair, CA

Sep 02: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA

Sep 03: Las Vegas The Pearl Concert Theater, NV

Sep 23: Las Vegas iHeartRadio Festival, NV

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).