Parliament-Funkadelic singer Fuzzy Haskins dead at 81

Founding Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist Clarence 'Fuzzy' Haskins has died at the age of 81.

His death on Friday, March 17, was confirmed by former bandmates George Clinton and Bootsy Collins.

Collins says in a social media post: "Prayers going out to Clarence 'Fuzzy' Haskins' family and friends. We lost his frequency today. He was an original Parliament-Funkadelic inducted in the Rock Hall of Fame. We will miss you my friend, bandmate and soul brother! Thank you for your guidance in my pup years."

Clinton, posting on the George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic Facebook page, said simply: "Give up the Fuzz, fly on."

Haskins was a founding member of 1950s and 60s doo wop group The Parliaments – the precursor to Parliament and Funkadelic, later referred to as Parliament-Funkadelic.

He left the band in 1977 before going solo and releasing albums A Whole Nother Thang and Radio Active. He then formed a 1980s Funkadelic lineup that did not include Clinton.

Haskins later became a church preacher before being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 with Parliament-Funkadelic. He also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 for his contribution to P-Funk.

In a tweet, the Rock Hall says: "In Memoriam: Clarence 'Fuzzy' Haskins started making music with George Clinton in the late 1950s as an original member of the doo-wop quintet The Parliaments. He continued to sing alongside Clinton for decades, as a key member of Parliament-Funkadelic, inducted in 1997.

"As P-Funk pushed boundaries further and further on classic albums like Mothership Connection and Maggot Brain and set a futuristic pace for Black music, Haskins kept things connected to their street corner harmony roots."

Prayer's going out to Clarence "Fuzzys" Haskins family & friends.🙏 We lost his frequency today 3-17- 23. He was an original Parliament/Funkadelic inducted in the RHOF.🤘We will miss u my friend, bandmate & Soul brother!😢 Thx u for ur guidance in my pup year's. Bootsy baby!!!🤩 pic.twitter.com/IQI6crS8sSMarch 18, 2023 See more

Posted by georgeclintonpfunk on