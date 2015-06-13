Parkway Drive relive skydive terror

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall says he feared for his life when filming the video for Vice Grip.
The Australian metalcore outfit unveiled the clip on June 9 and it features the band throwing themselves out of a plane in the name of rock.
And while he’d just about got to grips with the terror by the time the shoot took place, McCall went through hell during the mandatory training leading up to the jump.
He tells TeamRock Radio: “We’d never skydived before – we were absolutely terrified. We had the idea because it’s a pretty exciting song but we didn’t know how to make a dark video for it. So we wanted to go in the exact opposite direction.
“I’m terrified of heights so it was like trying to drag a cat along a carpet. It was just me crawling to the door and falling out like a limp leaf. By the time we did the shoot I was okay. But before that, every time the chute opened I just screamed.”
McCall is no stranger to extreme sports as he is a keen surfer. But skydiving was a different kettle of fish. “We were all just really hoping that we didn’t screw up,” he says. “I’ve been in a lot of really crazy situations in the surf, but when you screw up in the air, there’s only one thing that’s gonna happen.”
Parkway Drive release Ire on September 25 via Epitaph Records. They play the Main Stage at Download today (June 13) and will then embark on a European tour before heading to Australia for a run of dates.
IRE TRACKLIST
- Destroyer 2. Dying To Believe 3. Vice Grip 4. Crushed 5. Fractures 6. Writings On The Wall 7. Bottom Feeder 8. The Sound Of Violence 9. Vicious 10. Dedicated 11. A Deathless Song
Parkway Drive tour dates
Jun 14: Warsaw Orange Warsaw Fest, Poland
Jun 18: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 23: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Jun 25: Norrkoping Bravalla, Sweden
Jun 27: Seinajoki Povinssirock, Finland
Jun 28: Tallinn Club Tapper, Estonia
Jun 29: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
Jun 30: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus
Jul 02: Sorpon Volt Fest, Hungary
Jul 03: Roitzschjora With Full Force, Germany
Jul 04: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Jul 05: Belfort Eurockeennes, France
Sep 23: Red Hill Auditorium, Australia
Sep 25: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia
Sep 26: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia
Sep 27: Hobart Odeon Theatre, Australia
Oct 02: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia
Oct 03: Byron Bay High School, Australia
Oct 09: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia
Oct 10: Canberra UC Refectory, Australia
Oct 11: Newcastle Panthers 18+, Australia