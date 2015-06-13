Parkway Drive relive skydive terror

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall says he feared for his life when filming the video for Vice Grip.

The Australian metalcore outfit unveiled the clip on June 9 and it features the band throwing themselves out of a plane in the name of rock.

And while he’d just about got to grips with the terror by the time the shoot took place, McCall went through hell during the mandatory training leading up to the jump.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “We’d never skydived before – we were absolutely terrified. We had the idea because it’s a pretty exciting song but we didn’t know how to make a dark video for it. So we wanted to go in the exact opposite direction.

“I’m terrified of heights so it was like trying to drag a cat along a carpet. It was just me crawling to the door and falling out like a limp leaf. By the time we did the shoot I was okay. But before that, every time the chute opened I just screamed.”

McCall is no stranger to extreme sports as he is a keen surfer. But skydiving was a different kettle of fish. “We were all just really hoping that we didn’t screw up,” he says. “I’ve been in a lot of really crazy situations in the surf, but when you screw up in the air, there’s only one thing that’s gonna happen.”

Parkway Drive release Ire on September 25 via Epitaph Records. They play the Main Stage at Download today (June 13) and will then embark on a European tour before heading to Australia for a run of dates.

IRE TRACKLIST

Destroyer 2. Dying To Believe 3. Vice Grip 4. Crushed 5. Fractures 6. Writings On The Wall 7. Bottom Feeder 8. The Sound Of Violence 9. Vicious 10. Dedicated 11. A Deathless Song

Jun 14: Warsaw Orange Warsaw Fest, Poland

Jun 18: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Jun 25: Norrkoping Bravalla, Sweden

Jun 27: Seinajoki Povinssirock, Finland

Jun 28: Tallinn Club Tapper, Estonia

Jun 29: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Jun 30: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus

Jul 02: Sorpon Volt Fest, Hungary

Jul 03: Roitzschjora With Full Force, Germany

Jul 04: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 05: Belfort Eurockeennes, France

Sep 23: Red Hill Auditorium, Australia

Sep 25: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Sep 26: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Sep 27: Hobart Odeon Theatre, Australia

Oct 02: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Oct 03: Byron Bay High School, Australia

Oct 09: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Oct 10: Canberra UC Refectory, Australia

Oct 11: Newcastle Panthers 18+, Australia