Parkway Drive film Viva The Underdogs set for UK and Ireland cinema release

The new Parkway Drive documentary Viva The Underdogs is headed to cinemas next month.

The film, which features more than a decade of behind the scenes footage and personal clips of the band on tour, will hit the silver screen across the UK and Ireland on January 22 – the same day the film premieres in Parkway’s homeland of Australia.

Frontman Winston McCall said: “For over 15 years we have stayed true to ourselves in a world of extremes. We are not the story of shooting star superstardom, we are not the overnight breakout success, we will never be viral and we sure as hell won’t break the internet.

“But we have a vision, and we have lived for it, worked for it, bled for it, grown for it and broken for it. We have sacrificed everything and compromised nothing. This is an honest insight into what it takes to survive as the underdogs. Thank you for being part of the story.”

Following the screening, Parkway Drive will return to Europe throughout April on the Viva The Underdogs: European Revolution 2020 Arena Tour.

Find a full list of dates below.

Parkway Drive 2020 European tour

Apr 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 02: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 03: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 04: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Apr 06: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Apr 07: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 09: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 10: Schijndel Paaspop, Netherlands

Apr 11: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Apr 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 15: Paris Zenith, France

Apr 16: Brussels Forst National, Belgium

Apr 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK