Parkway Drive fans in Aussie anthem campaign

Parkway Drive fans have launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign to make the band’s song Vice Grip the new Australian national anthem.

The track features on the Aussie outfit’s fifth album Ire, released last year.

More than 2500 people so far have signed the online petition, which reads: “It’s been out for seven months now mate. Get a stubby and your Aussie flag thongs and listen to some PWD.

“Do it for the Aussie battlers. Aussie government – you know the choice you have to make.”

The band have not commented on the petition, which appears on change.org

The current Australian national anthem – Advance Australia Fair – was written by Scottish-born composer Peter Dodds McCormick and replaced God Save The Queen in 1984.