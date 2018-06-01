Parkway Drive are headlining the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

Parkway Drive are headlining this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy.

Bringing their full production show to the Indigo at the O2 in London on June 11, this will be the band's only non-festival UK show of the year, following their show at Download festival.

Parkway Drive join the previously announced Meshuggah, Myrkur, Carpenter Brut and Baroness as this year's live performances.

“When you already have a bill this stacked, you need something very special to close out the show – and special this will be,” says Metal Hammer Editor, Merlin Alderslade. “Parkway Drive have long been rightly regarded as one of the best live bands on planet Earth, and witnessing them cramming their full production into the confines of the Indigo will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Do not miss it. We’ll see you down the front.”

Ozzy Osbourne will also be in attendance, as he will receive this year's coveted Golden God award.

Parkway Drive recently released their sixth album Reverence, so expect a display of new and old bona fide ragers.

Tickets are on sale now for the biggest metal awards show of the year. It's going to be a bonkers night of mind-blowing live performances and the biggest names in heavy music.