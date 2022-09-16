Paramore announce first new music in five years

Paramore have announced that they will be releasing the brand new single, This Is Why, on September 28.

The new release will serve as their first new music in five years, following their fifth studio album, 2017’s After Laughter.

The Hayley Williams-fronted emo rockers have teased the new single on social media with the simple caption "This Is Why,” the song. Sept 28." Underneath is an image of the band — comprised of Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro — with their faces squashed up against condensation-covered glass.

A snippet of a new tune was previewed on Paramore's Discord channel last week, showing a man mixing at a desk while a song plays through the speakers. A following teaser clip was shortly uploaded onto a TikTok account called ‘isthiswhyisthisiswhy’.

The alt-rock icons first revealed that they were working on new music earlier this year, while explaining that the band would be taking influence from their formative records. Williams told Rolling Stone, "The music we were first excited by wasn’t exactly the kind of music we went on to make. Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it’s not that different.

"We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as 'Animal' as he wants with drum takes.”

Next month, Paramore will be hitting the road for a North American headline tour, kicking off on October 2. They'll also be appearing at When We Were Young Festival alongside My Chemical Romance in Las Vegas, Austin City Limits in Texas, and Corona Capital in Mexico City.

Find dates below:

“This Is Why,” the song. Sept 28. Pre-save: https://t.co/wpwFvGNPJb pic.twitter.com/U1hZWh2IndSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Oct 02: Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Theater, CA

Oct 04: Magna The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 06: Omaha Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE

Oct 08: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 11: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Oct 14: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Oct 16: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 22: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 23: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 29: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Nov 07: Toronto HISTORY, CAN

Nov 09: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 11: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 16: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 19: Mexico City Corona Capital Festival, MEX