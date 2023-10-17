“Thanks for the love, y’all!” Papa Roach’s Last Resort has hit one billion Spotify streams, confirming it as one of the biggest metal songs of all time

Papa Roach’s hit single Last Resort has been streamed one billion times on Spotify.

The nu metal anthem hit the landmark last week, a feat achieved by fewer than 500 songs on the entire streaming platform.

“Guess what! This song right here just hit a billion on Spotify!” frontman Jacoby Shaddix said in a video message on Papa Roach’s Instagram account Saturday (October 14). “Thanks for the love, y’all!”

Last Resort was released as the lead single of Papa Roach’s major label debut, Infest, on March 7, 2000. It quickly became the band’s breakthrough song, charting at number one on the US Alternative Airplay Chart and number three on the UK Singles Chart. It’s since been certified Platinum in Germany and 2x Platinum in the UK.

Infest was released on April 25, 2000, and climbed to number five on the US Billboard 200 chart. It remains Papa Roach’s highest-charting album and has been certified Platinum in the UK and 3x Platinum in the US.

Shaddix spoke about the success of Last Resort in a 2017 interview with Metal Hammer.

“It’s still fresh, it still means something, it still unites audiences every night, and it’s saved many, many lives,” the frontman said.

“I meet people every single day of my life, and somebody will tell me that shit. Maybe my purpose on this Earth was to write that song, and that’s fuckin’ A, man. It’s something that’s had a massive impact on music, but also on individuals, and I’m so grateful. It’s one of those songs where it could just be a riff, and you rock out to it, or it could be a life raft. And for me, that’s dope.”

Other heavy metal songs to cross the one billion streams threshold on Spotify include Enter Sandman and Nothing Else Matters by Metallica, Chop Suey! by System Of A Down and In The End by Linkin Park.