Shaddix predicts rock resurgence

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix predicts the rock genre will enjoy a resurgence – and it’ll be the “biggest thing on the planet” by the year 2020.

And he’s namechecked Bring Me The Horizon, Of Mice & Men, Falling In Reverse and others as the bands who’ll spearhead the explosion of interest.

Shaddix tells Higgo: “I feel it coming back pretty strong. There’s the contingent of bands that have stuck around like Korn, Deftones, Incubus – then there’s this new wave of younger, heavier bands coming up.

“Of Mice & Men, Bring Me The Horizon, We Came As Romans, Falling In Reverse, Escape The Fate have this fresh, new rock sound. But they were listening to Papa Roach, Korn and Deftones when they were kids.

“So there’s kindred spirits. They’re like, ‘Yo, dude, you guys inspired us,’ and we’re looking at these bands, going, ‘You guys are inspiring us now.’”

The vocalist adds: “Everything’s cyclical and we’ve survived a few of the phases. I definitely feel there’s a resurgence in rock. Give it another five years and it’s going to be the biggest thing on the planet again. It’s cool – it’s exciting.”

Papa Roach released eighth album F.E.A.R. in January. They’re tour the UK starting this weekend:

Mar 08: Norwich UEA

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 11: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 12: London Roundhouse

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 15: Manchester Academy

Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 20: Dublin Academy

Mar 21: Belfast Limelight