Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix: “I am so much more f**king punk rock than Fred Durst”

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix has admitted that he hated the nu metal movement that helped propel his band to stardom.

“I hated it, I couldn’t stand it,” says Shaddix. “Everyone was trying to compare me to Fred Durst and I was like, ‘I am so much more fucking punk rock than this dude. He’s on the hip hop side.’ No disrespect to Fred. I think he’s fucking great at what he does, and I dig him.”

Shaddix added that he has a more charitable view of the scene with the benefit of 20 years’ hindsight.

“It was a new interpretation of what metal music could be and we were pulling inspiration from all over the place. Ministry were an influence, Faith No More were an influence. They were like the OGs of nu metal. They hate to own it, but they are. Mike Patton, you fucking motherfucker, you started it.”

Speaking in Metal Hammer’s The Big Interview feature, the singer also revealed that he was roasted by Sharon Osbourne after inciting a riot in the crowd at a show on the Ozzfest in 2000.

“She cursed me out,” recalls Shaddix. “Rightfully she was pissed as fuck because the fans destroyed the venue, it was a fucking disaster. Slipknot and Ozzy still had to play and the place was in a shambles. I tried to leave in the trunk of a car, but they found out and I had to turn myself into the cops. Then I had to go sit with Sharon in the office and she just cursed me and I was just like, ‘I am so sorry, I will never do this again.’

“I think if I’d just dealt with the cops and paid the money off, I’d have been like, ‘Fuck it, whatever.’ I would have carried on just numb-skulling. But I had this verbal assassination from Mrs Osbourne. Don’t fuck with Sharon.”

