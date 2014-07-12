Papa Roach have no F.E.A.R over new album

Papa Roach’s eight studio album is a "banger" according to frontman Jacoby Shaddix.

The American rockers this week confirmed the title of their forthcoming record as F.E.A.R. (Face Everything And Rise) which they have pencilled in for an early 2015 release date.

Shaddix tells the KWHL: “We’re very proud of what we came up with – it’s a banger.

“We wanted to work with a producer that worked in that heavier realm and kind of check him out a little bit. So there’s elements of hard rock, elements of heavy metal, elements of pop, elements of… it’s just all over the place, man. But it’s another classic Papa Roach record. I’m very proud of it.”

He describes F.E.A.R as a record packed with anecdotes of personal turmoil, and says of the title track: “It’s about stepping up to problems, connecting with my God and walking through those things.”

Discussing the recording process for the album, he adds: “This time it was very different. Last time, we recorded our record at a hometown studio in Sacramento. Every day we’d leave our house and go to the studio. I was going through some personal turmoil in my life at that time, and the music was really and truly my saving grace. And I’m very proud of that record.”

He continues: “We were out on the road for a year and a half. We came home and we were, like, ‘You know what? Instead of taking a bunch of time off, let’s go into the studio with our road chops; we’re playing really tight. Let’s just go in.’ We didn’t have any material written. And it was like the floodgates opened, to be completely honest.”

Shaddix adds: “If I were to die tomorrow, I’d be happy with this being my last statement as a musician.”