Ozzy reacts to Grammy triumph: "I'm one lucky motherf**ker"

Ozzy Osbourne has expressed his delight after picking up two Grammy Awards during the annual ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“I’m one lucky motherfu**er to have won the Best Rock Album Grammy,” says Ozzy in a statement. “I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and Andrew Watt as my producer on this album. Winning the ‘Best Metal Performance’ was equally gratifying being that the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi.”

Ozzy had previously won the Best Metal Performance Grammy in 1993 for I Don’t Want To Change the World. He's also won two with Black Sabbath: A live version of Iron Man from the Reunion album won the Best Metal Performance in 2000, while God Is Dead? from 13 picked up the same prize in 2013.

In November Ozzy told Blabbermouth: "I'm honestly overwhelmed [by the nominations]. Making this record [Patient Number 9] was a great way to me to get back to work as I continued to heal. It's pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career.

"The business forever surprises me. It's never a safe bet. I've done things in the past where I tell myself 'this is going to be a hit.' Then it's gone down the shitter and other things I've done, it's done the opposite. I'm very cheered up by the support."

Ozzy's Grammy triumph comes a week after he announced his retirement from touring, when his No More Tours 2 tour – originally announced five years ago today – was finally scuppered after years of ill-health.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time," Ozzy said in a message to fans. "But in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required."