"He would have been perfect! Maybe it's not too late!": Ozzy was once asked to audition for Pirates Of The Caribbean but Sharon wouldn't let him

Sharon Osbourne says turning down the Pirates Of The Caribbean opportunity was her biggest mistake

A mockup of Ozzy as Captain Jack Sparrow
An approximation of what Ozzy might have looked like as Captain Jack Sparrow (Image credit: Jesse Grant for Disney | Paul Natkin | Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she once turned down an opportunity for Ozzy Osbourne to audition for a role in the hugely successful Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

On the latest episode of Billy Corgan's new podcast The Magnificent Others, in which the Smashing Pumpkins frontman "engages in profound conversations with extraordinary individuals who have reached the pinnacle of success in their respective field", Osbourne tells Corgan about what she calls her "biggest mistake."

“He got offered to go and read for Pirates Of The Caribbean, and I’ve never said this to anyone, and I said no," Osbourne reveals. "Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?”

“He would have been perfect!" responds Corgan. "Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless."

In other news, Corgan has revealed that he plans to perform with Adam Jones from Tool and Tom Morello at this summer's Black Sabbath reunion show Back To The Beginning in Birmingham, UK.

"Adam, Tom and I all grew up in the same sort of general vicinity. Tom had this idea – what he calls ‘The Illinois Boys’ – that The Illinois Boys would get together and play, so that’s cool," Corgan tells NME. "I love it. I’m very fond and love Adam’s music and playing and I’ve known Tom for 30 years or so, so it’s a cool thing."

Back To The Beginning will be the first time Black Sabbath’s founding lineup have played together since appearing at the UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2005. It is set to be the band’s final show, as well as the last time Osbourne performs onstage. The Prince Of Darkness retired from touring in 2023.

