Ozzy Osbourne vs Donald Trump

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have slammed Donald Trump for using Crazy Train in a recent Twitter video.

The US President used Ozzy’s classic 1980 song as part of a video mocking his Democratic rivals. The song plays over footage of the recent Democratic primary, which was plagued by technical difficulties.

Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals! @chucktodd @maddow pic.twitter.com/7ZCkcUQ4yAJune 27, 2019

Sharon Osbourne issued a statesmen saying that she and Ozzy had not authorised the use of the song, blasting Trump and warning other politicians not use her husband’s music.

She said: "Based on this morning's unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne's Crazy Train, we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns.

“Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals. In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump — perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kanye West (Gold Digger), Kid Rock (I Am The Bullgod) or Ted Nugent (Stranglehold) will allow use of their music."

Sharon worked with Trump on his TV show Celebrity Apprentice. In 2016, she expressed disbelief that he was running for President.

“If somebody disagrees with him, he doesn't take it well. And to think that this man would have his hand on that button — can you imagine? He's got such a quick, fiery temper."

This isn't the first time Trump has clashed with bands and artists over the unauthorised use of their music. Guns N’ Roses, Aerosmith and The Rolling Stones all demanded that he stopped using their music in his 2016 Presidential campaign.