Sabbath set for final album, says Gus G

Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist Gus G believes Black Sabbath are close to starting work on their final album.

The metal icons last year revealed plans to make one more record before retiring. But the details have remained unclear, with doubt over an accompanying tour, and even more doubt over whether original drummer Bill Ward will rejoin Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler for their swan-song.

But G thinks Sabbath will roll into action in the coming months – he tells My Global Mind: “We’re doing Japan in November. However, I don’t think there’s going to be a lot coming out of Ozzy because he’s going back to Sabbath to make another one.

“That’s what they’ve been talking about. You never really know with them, so I don’t make those kinds of plans with Ozzy.”

He adds of working with the icon: “When I’m on stage with him it’s amazing. Every moment with that guy is precious – I’ve said that before and I really believe that. I try to enjoy every second when I’m on tour with him.”

G released second solo album Brand New Revolution in July. And with the chance of downtime ahead of him, he’s aiming to reactivate his band Firewind.

“We’ve had some discussions with the guys to go back and make a new one,” says the guitarist. “I think a lot of fans start to miss us, which is a good thing.”

Black Sabbath: The Story Behind Sabbath Bloody Sabbath