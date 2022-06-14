Ozzy Osbourne shares link to his song I Love You All ahead of major surgery

Last week, Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy was to undergo surgery that would "determine the rest of his life."

The procedure took place in Los Angeles yesterday, June 13, before which the singer shared a link to I Love You All, the closing song on his 2010 album Scream, as a message to his fans. The song features the lyrics: 'We all must stand together now / Or one by one we fall / For all these years you stood by me / God bless / I love you all'.

While speaking on TalkTV's The Talk, Sharon said: "[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

She continued, "The next thing is, my son [Jack Osbourne] is going to have a daughter in about three weeks. And also, it's our 40th wedding anniversary [on] the first of July."

When asked if the couple will be celebrating the special occasion, she said: "I don't know yet. Depends on everything with Ozzy."

"[But] I'm not going anywhere; you can't get rid of me now. The funny thing was that when I spoke to Ozzy today, he said, 'Have you been fired yet?'"

In response to Ozzy's surgery, longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde tweeted: "PRAYERS OF LOVE & STRENGTH To THE BOSS on a SUCCESSFUL SURGERY & RECOVERY so He can get Back to Doing What HE LOVES • tBLSt SDMF XOXOXO".

Fans responded to the vocalist's tweet sending well wishes, while a smaller number expressed alarm at Ozzy's choice of song: one tweet read "Don't do that, nearly shat myself"



https://t.co/xdHbafFE0GJune 13, 2022 See more