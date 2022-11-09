Ozzy Osbourne says he's happy to work with Tony Iommi again, just not as Black Sabbath

Don't hold out on a Black Sabbath reunion any time soon, as frontman Ozzy Osbourne isn't interested. What he is open to, however, is working with guitarist and former BS bandmate Tony Iommi again, as part of a different project.

The pair recently collaborated on The Prince Of Darkness' new album Patient Number 9, on the tracks No Escape From Now and Degradation Rules.

While in conversation on the Ozzy Speaks series on Sirius XM, the singer was questioned by co-host Billy Morrison if the pair's recent work together might lead to new Black Sabbath music.



In response, Ozzy says: "No, not more Black Sabbath. But I wouldn't say no to do some more with Tony. Black Sabbath is a completely different music to what I'm into now."

Pushed to answer whether this means that Black Sabbath is now dead forever, the frontman replies: "Well, it's kind of, like, how many times do you wanna do the same… it's the same format, you know? It was very successful for a lot of years, and people wanted to see us. I did that farewell tour. And the only thing about that which was sad [was that original Sabbath] Bill Ward wasn't there.

"But I've spoken to Bill since. He's all right. I would work with any of them individually. But as Black Sabbath, I think it's [over]. We couldn't really beat what we've already done."

Speaking of working with Tony Iommi on the track Degradation Rules, he continues, "It was great. I mean, now you don't have to sit in a room; you can do it over the phone.

"That track would have been a great Black Sabbath track on the 13 album. I wasn't really in love with that 13 album."

On Ozzy's docuseries about the making of Patient Number 9, Iommi also shares his views on the prospect of working with his former bandmate again.

"I think we've got a different way now - we've got more relationship going over the last couple of years than we've had for a long time… because we've become freer now," Iommi explains. "There's not the Sabbath thing there that we've got to do. We're in contact virtually every week… It's just different now to how it was, and it's been good. It's been really good."

Ozzy and Tony reunited earlier this year at the Commonwealth Games, performing a brief Black Sabbath set during the closing ceremony.

Listen to the full episode on Sirius XM's Ozzy Speaks below: