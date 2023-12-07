"I won't go on stage until I've slaughtered 15 puppy dogs": Ozzy Osbourne on the most ridiculous rumour he's heard about himself

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed the most outrageous rumour he has ever heard about himself.

Throughout his career, the former Black Sabbath frontman developed a reputation for anarchy and carnage. From sniffing fire ants to biting the head off of live animals, his Prince Of Darkness nickname was the result of a lifetime of shocking antics.

Some stories about the musician, however, were undoubtedly fabricated, as he reveals in the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, co-hosted by his wife/manager Sharon and children Kelly and Jack.

As a fan-recorded message presents the question: "What is the most incredible gossip you have heard about your family?", Ozzy answers, "That I won't go on stage until I've slaughtered 15 puppy dogs".

He then goes on to revisit the time his notoriety caused him to be unfairly judged.

"I've had all kinds of things. I was once doing a show at Madison Square Gardens and there was a circus there. We'd do the rock show and then the circus would be there again [the next night] and it stunk of fucking shit.

"I went in there and I said 'I want to check out these lions'. And the guy goes 'no you ain't'. And I go 'what do you mean? Do you think I'm going to bite the fucking head off of a lion?'."

An amused Jack asks: "He thought you were going to kill the lions?!", as Ozzy replies, "Yeah! I went over and was like 'are you fucking serious?'".

Elsewhere, Ozzy reveals whether he would do anything differently, such as avoid drugs, if given the chance to re-do his career.

"I wouldn't change a thing because if I change anything I wouldn't be where I am now. My drug escapades I'm not really proud of, but it was a part of my journey".

Watch the podcast episode below: