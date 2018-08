Ozzy Osbourne has released a trailer for upcoming best-of compilation Memoirs Of A Madman.

The clip includes interviews with some of the past and present members of his solo band, including Zakk Wylde, Gus G, Tommy Clufetos and others.

The double-DVD set is to be launched on October 7, with accompanying CD and vinyl editions. It focuses on his biggest hits, while the second DVD contains unseen live and archive material. Find out more.