Ozzy’s debt to tragic Williams

Ozzy Osbourne will never forget the kindness shown to him and wife Sharon by tragic comedian Robin Williams.

He came to their rescue in 2002 when she was fighting cancer – and the Black Sabbath frontman says he’s “forever in debt” to him.

Williams, 63, committed suicide on Monday after a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder and depression.

Ozzy tells VH1: “When Sharon was diagnosed with colon cancer, I’d seen the film Patch Adams, about a guy in a hospital working with terminal people. I thought, ‘What a great thing to do, and he’s a very funny man.’

“I got my agent to contact him and ask if he’d be so kind as to come round and talk to my wife, which he did. It was very nice of him.”

Sharon said via Twitter: “The entire Osbourne family is grieving the loss of a kind, funny, generous and talented man.”

She previously told how Williams had arrived unexpectedly in her hospital room and spent two hours holding her. “I was half-asleep and a little woozy from medication,” she said. “I thought I was hallucinating. I said, ‘Does Ozzy know you’re here?’ Robin got in bed with me and said, ‘No, he doesn’t – and don’t tell him!’

“That just cracked me up. I was in bed with Robin Williams – I started laughing hysterically.”

Rock icons share thoughts after Williams’ suicide

Corey Taylor: Oh my god, my heart just broke. No one ever made me laugh like Robin. Now I can’t stop crying.

Glenn Hughes: RIP Robin. Comedic genius and lovely man.

Motorhead:_ _Very sad news. You will be missed. RIP.

**Charlie Benante: **I’m pretty shocked. Sad, sad, sad.

David Coverdale: RIP sweet Robin. Sad day.

Michael Sweet: I’m in shock over the news. It’s so tragic, and a reminder of how precious life is. God bless Robin and his family.

**Tom Morello: **Thank you for bringing joy to so many with your peelers wit.

**Flea: **Holy Shit. Grew up with that man; what beautiful gifts he gave us.

**Nikki Sixx: **Life is so very fragile. RIP Robin – you gave us all so much joy.

**Eric Avery: **Sorry to hear. I understand the struggle. Condolences to friends and family.

**Paul Stanley: **A tragic loss to depression – so sad.

**Ricky Warwick: **A real shame that people who can give so much light to the world can have so much darkness in their own. RIP Robin.