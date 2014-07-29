Ozzy classic keeps harping on

Ozzy Osbourne classic Crazy Train has been re-interpreted as a harp duet in the video below.

The new take on the Black Sabbath frontman’s debut solo single, originally launched in 1980, has been recorded by Camille and Kennerly, known as the Harp Twins.

They covered Iron Maiden’s Fear Of The Dark, Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters, AC/DC’s Highway To Hell and other rock anthems on 2013 album Harp Attack.

Ozzy last week revealed details of his best-of compilation Memoirs Of A Madman, which includes Crazy Train and is set for launch on October 7.