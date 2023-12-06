Ozzy Osbourne ponders making new music with A.I. Randy Rhoads riffs: “I’m open for anything, if it was good quality.”

Ozzy Osbourne has said he’s “open” to using guitar parts generated by A.I. and inspired by late guitarist Randy Rhoads in his solo music.

The former Black Sabbath singer, 74, made the comment during a new episode of the Osbournes podcast, co-hosted by his wife/manager Sharon and children Kelly and Jack.

When asked whether he’d consider doing something similar to the Beatles’ new song, Now And Then, by using A.I. to improve the audio quality of unreleased Rhoads recordings, Ozzy answers (transcribed by Guitar.com): “I haven’t considered it yet, but as far as me doing something like what the remaining Beatles did with the John Lennon thing… that was a partial song and they cleaned the track up. I don’t think I have anything left of Randy Rhoads.”

Jack then states that it’s possible for A.I. to come up with new riffs inspired by music featuring Rhoads that’s already been released.

“Well, you know what? I’m open for anything, if it was good quality,” Ozzy replies. “’Cause, let’s face it, that Beatles thing, Now And Then, wasn’t a Beatles song; it was a John Lennon song.

“The thing with AI, you can go, ‘Make me a new album.’ […] But that’s the future. The music scene’s gonna be completely different.”

Ozzy then denies the prospect of A.I.-generated music making him nervous about the medium’s future.

“The cat’s out of the bag,” he says. “You can’t undo it. The danger is people will misuse it. Because I’ll get like a formula for a song and I’ll put that formula in and I’ll keep on doing that.”

Rhoads was Ozzy’s first guitarist when the Prince Of Darkness went solo following his Black Sabbath firing in 1979. He appeared on the albums Blizzard Of Ozz (1980) and Diary Of A Madman (1981), before dying in a plane crash aged 25 on March 19, 1982.