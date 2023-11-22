"I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose and squeeze a zit if I want to without being on camera:" Ozzy Osbourne explains why The Osbournes TV show will never be rebooted

Ozzy Osbourne has stated that The Osbournes television series - first aired on MTV in 2002 - will "never" be rebooted.

The show, which followed the domestic happenings and bizarre shenanigans of the Prince of Darkness and his family, ran for 52 episodes over four series, capturing the hearts of Ozzy fans and reality tv-enthusiasts alike through countless hilarious scenes, some staged, others a real snapshot into the life of rock'n'roll's most famous family.

In a new episode of The Osbournes podcast, Jack, Sharon, Kelly and Ozzy (who all featured in the series together) look back on their experience of their time on television.

When asked by son Jack whether the show had a "positive or negative" impact on their mental health, daughter Kelly reveals that it had “a massive negative effect”, adding: “Imagine having to relive every conversation you’ve ever had throughout a 24-hour period or six month period, and then all of a sudden people are judging everything you’ve said.

"You’re just like, ‘Wait I just thought I was having a normal conversation, now this person hates me.’ It’s crazy. It just made me so insecure.”

While Ozzy did have one positive takeaway from The Osbournes, noting that it served as "the best diary" for future generations of the family, he also lamented over how it would sometimes send him “a bit crazy at times” due to the lack of privacy.

“It’s so intrusive in your house,” the Black Sabbath frontman continues. “At the time, I said I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose and squeeze a zit if I want to without being on camera, and they had a fucking camera in there. When you’ve got hidden cameras, you start to freak out.”

Going on to explain how the series because more “unreal” and staged over the course of its growing popularity, Jack adds that "it's why I don’t think we’ll ever do another season”. In response, Ozzy replies: “It won’t happen again. Never in a million years.”

In spite of his refusal to reboot The Osbournes again, last year, the BBC announced that a new Osbournes reality series - titled Home to Roost - would be launching to follow Sharon and Ozzy's transition back to the UK.

Possibly due to Ozzy's health struggles over recent years, no further updates have been given on the status of the programme.

Check out the episode below: