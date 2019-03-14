Ozzy is “back to his normal routine” after health scare

Ozzy Osbourne is “back to his normal routine” according to his son Jack.

The vocalist was admitted to hospital last month due to complications from the flu, which developed into pneumonia.

The Prince Of Darkness was forced to cancel planned performances in Australia, New Zealand and Japan as a result.

He was discharged from hospital in the middle of February and it appears he’s now getting back to his old self.

On the US entertainment show Access, both Jack and Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon gave an update on the singer’s health.

Jack says: “Well, if this gauges where he’s at, he's complaining a lot and he's back to his normal routine. So everything's A-okay.”

Sharon adds: “That's always a good sign, when he complains and he's miserable then you know it's good.”

Jack then says: “It's when he's happy and skipping around. You're like, ‘There's something really wrong here. Call the doctor!’”

Prior to being hospitalised, Ozzy was forced to cancel the European leg of his No More Tours 2 run of shows after he was diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection that was in danger of developing into pneumonia.

Ozzy said at the time that he was “completely devastated” at the news, adding: “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit."

He’s expected to reschedule some of the cancelled dates in September, with details to follow in due course.