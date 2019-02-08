Ozzy doing “much better” after being hospitalised with flu complications

Jack Osbourne says Ozzy is “doing much better” after the vocalist was admitted to hospital earlier this week.

Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon reported on Wednesday that he was being kept in hospital due to complications from the flu, adding: “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.”

Now his son Jack has given an update in an Instagram post, which reads: “Now I’m off to see dad. He’s doing much better. Thanks for all your messages.”

Prior to being hospitalised, Ozzy was forced to cancel the European leg of his No More Tours 2 run of shows after he was diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection that was in danger of developing into pneumonia.

Ozzy said he was “completely devastated” at the news, adding: “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit."

His old Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi has also sent the singer a message of support on Twitter, saying: “I’m wishing Ozzy a speedy recovery and I know he’ll be gutted that he’s had to cancel part of his tour, but I’m sure he’ll be back on stage as soon as he’s able.

“Get better soon, my friend. Lots of love, Oz.”

Ozzy is expected to reschedule the cancelled dates in September, with details to follow in due course.