Ozzy asks: Who’ll replace me?

Ozzy Osbourne says he has no idea who’ll replace him and his fellow rock icons when they’re gone.

And he hopes whoever it is will take a leaf from his book and from David Bowie’s.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 65, tells Kerrang: “I honestly don’t know who’s going to carry the flag in the future – but I wish someone would hurry up. None of us are getting any younger, you know.

“Nowadays I have a problem telling who’s in the band and who’s in the crew. No one looks like a rock star.”

He points those looking for inspiration in Bowie’s direction, saying: “He’s always original with his image and music.”

This week marks the 30th anniversary of Ozzy being fired from Sabbath. It’s also the fifth anniversary of offshoot band Heaven And Hell, fronted by Ronnie James Dio, releasing their album The Devil You Know.

Last week Ozzy was named as the most misheard singer in rock.