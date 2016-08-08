Otis Redding Live At The Whisky A Go Go set for launch

An Otis Redding box set featuring material from his three-night residency at West Hollywood’s The Whisky A Go Go in 1966 will be launched later this year.

Otis Redding: Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings spans seven performances across six CDs and will be released on October 21 via Stax Records.

The concerts were first documented on the posthumous release In Person At The Whisky A Go Go, but the new box set is the first time the entire recordings have been made available.

The audio has been remixed and remastered from the original 4-track analogue tapes and a poster, new liner notes from Los Angeles-based journalist Lynell George and box set co-producer Bill Bentley will also be bundled in the box set.

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger attended one of the shows and says he was mesmerised by the performance.

He continues: “I remember standing right in front of the stage for the whole show. I never heard of Otis Redding before and I was amazed at the energy that he created on the stage.”

The package is being released to mark 50 years since the landmark performances. Redding died in a plane crash on December 10, 1967.

Otis Redding: Live At The Whisky A Go Go cover

Disc 1

Introduction I Can’t Turn You Loose Pain In My Heart Good To Me Just One More Day Mr. Pitiful (I Can t Get No) Satisfaction I’m Depending on You I’ve Been Loving You Too Long Good to Me Security Respect

Disc 2

Just One More Day (I Can t Get No) Satisfaction Any Ole Way These Arms Of Mine I Can’t Turn You Loose Pain In My Heart Good To Me (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Disc 3

Introduction Mr. Pitiful Good To Me Respect Just One More Day I Can’t Turn You Loose Ole Man Trouble (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Disc 4

Introduction (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction Any Ole Way I’ve Been Loving You Too Long I’m Depending On You I Can’t Turn You Loose Introduction Security Just One More Day These Arms Of Mine (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction I Can’t Turn You Loose Chained And Bound Respect

Disc 5

Introduction I’m Depending On You I Can’t Turn You Loose (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction Chained And Bound Just One More Day Any Ole Way I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Disc 6

Introduction Destiny Security Good to Me Respect Chained And Bound Mr. Pitiful (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction Ole Man Trouble I Can’t Turn You Loose A Hard Day’s Night These Arms Of Mine Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag

