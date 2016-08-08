Trending

Otis Redding Live At The Whisky A Go Go set for launch

Otis Redding live package recorded at iconic Hollywood venue Whisky A Go Go in 1966 will launch in October

Otis Redding in 1966
(Image: © Getty)

An Otis Redding box set featuring material from his three-night residency at West Hollywood’s The Whisky A Go Go in 1966 will be launched later this year.

Otis Redding: Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings spans seven performances across six CDs and will be released on October 21 via Stax Records.

The concerts were first documented on the posthumous release In Person At The Whisky A Go Go, but the new box set is the first time the entire recordings have been made available.

The audio has been remixed and remastered from the original 4-track analogue tapes and a poster, new liner notes from Los Angeles-based journalist Lynell George and box set co-producer Bill Bentley will also be bundled in the box set.

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger attended one of the shows and says he was mesmerised by the performance.

He continues: “I remember standing right in front of the stage for the whole show. I never heard of Otis Redding before and I was amazed at the energy that he created on the stage.”

The package is being released to mark 50 years since the landmark performances. Redding died in a plane crash on December 10, 1967.

Otis Redding: Live At The Whisky A Go Go cover

Disc 1

  1. Introduction
  2. I Can’t Turn You Loose
  3. Pain In My Heart
  4. Good To Me
  5. Just One More Day
  6. Mr. Pitiful
  7. (I Can t Get No) Satisfaction
  8. I’m Depending on You
  9. I’ve Been Loving You Too Long
  10. Good to Me
  11. Security
  12. Respect

Disc 2

  1. Just One More Day
  2. (I Can t Get No) Satisfaction
  3. Any Ole Way
  4. These Arms Of Mine
  5. I Can’t Turn You Loose
  6. Pain In My Heart
  7. Good To Me
  8. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Disc 3

  1. Introduction
  2. Mr. Pitiful
  3. Good To Me
  4. Respect
  5. Just One More Day
  6. I Can’t Turn You Loose
  7. Ole Man Trouble
  8. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Disc 4

  1. Introduction
  2. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
  3. Any Ole Way
  4. I’ve Been Loving You Too Long
  5. I’m Depending On You
  6. I Can’t Turn You Loose
  7. Introduction
  8. Security
  9. Just One More Day
  10. These Arms Of Mine
  11. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
  12. I Can’t Turn You Loose
  13. Chained And Bound
  14. Respect

Disc 5

  1. Introduction
  2. I’m Depending On You
  3. I Can’t Turn You Loose
  4. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
  5. Chained And Bound
  6. Just One More Day
  7. Any Ole Way
  8. I’ve Been Loving You Too Long
  9. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Disc 6

  1. Introduction
  2. Destiny
  3. Security
  4. Good to Me
  5. Respect
  6. Chained And Bound
  7. Mr. Pitiful
  8. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
  9. Ole Man Trouble
  10. I Can’t Turn You Loose
  11. A Hard Day’s Night
  12. These Arms Of Mine
  13. Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag

