"He's an ***hole!" Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne disagree on Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx (and whether that infamous Ozzy story about the ants ever actually happened)

The Osbournes are rarely ones to hold their tongues when it comes to discussing current events, legendary stories or even their fellow celebrities, and it was the latter two that came under the spotlight during the latest episode of rock's favourite family's revived podcast.

During the broadcast, in which Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly shoot the proverbial on 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, based on the infamous book of the same name, Jack asks whether the book's legendary story about Ozzy snorting a line of ants while on tour with the Crüe in 1984 ever actually happened. As it turns out, Sharon isn't convinced that it did, despite being depicted in the film adaptation.

"I was not there, thank God," she replies (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "I used to try and stay away from Mötley when they were with Ozzy. And I don't know. I honestly don't know. All I know is that I think [the story] made their movie."

Sharon then goes on to suggest that Ozzy (played by Tony Cavalero) was heavily used in the film's marketing. "I wanna know why, now we're on the subject, of why, when they advertise their movie on Netflix, it's a picture of a guy imitating Ozzy," she asks. "Why isn't the ad campaign a picture of Mötley Crüe? Why is it a picture of your father?"

"Well, I know, I know the answer to that," responds Jack. "'Cause Ozzy Osbourne's bigger than Mötley Crüe." An embarrassed Ozzy jumps in to try and move the conversation along, before Sharon bluntly states: "Nikki Sixx: asshole." "No, he's not," Ozzy argues, before Sharon doubles down on the hot take: "Yes, he fucking is."

Jack, attempting to resolve his initial query once and for all, asks his parents again if the ants story ever actually happened. "I say no," replies Sharon. "Yes! I did it!" counters Ozzy.

Ozzy has openly admitted in the years since the tour with Mötley Crüe, which ran for over 18 months from 1983-1985 and is widely regarded as one of the most chaotic, hedonistic heavy metal tours in history, that he has little memory of what happened on the road due to being so out of his mind the whole time. Perhaps, then, it's better to take the whole thing with a pinch of salt. Or ants.

Watch the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast below.