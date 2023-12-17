Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77

AC/DC's first drummer Colin Burgess has died at the age of 77.

The Australian rock giants confirmed Burgess' passing in a post on social media today (December 16).

The statement reads: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."

Burgess joined the band in 1973, when the lineup included Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar and his brother Angus on lead guitar, bass player Larry Van Kriedt and frontman Dave Evans.

AC/DC fired Burgess in early1974. They accused him of being drunk on stage – an incident he said was the result of someone spiking his drink. A number of drummers filled his seta until Phil Rudd joined in 1975.

Burgess played on the original version of AC/DC's Can I Sit Next To You Girl, which was later re-recorded with Bon Scott on vocals for the band's second album TNT.

Burgess drummed for popular Australian act The Masters Apprentices before his stint with AC/DC, and returned in later years. They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1998.

No cause of death has been confirmed.

A group of British AC/DC fans recently launched a campaign to make the band's hit Thunderstruck this year's UK Christmas Number One single.

The same fans who tried to get Highway To Hell to the top of the festive charts in 2013 are behind this latest attempt. They hope the band's 50th anniversary can be marked with their first ever UK Number One single.

That 2013 attempt saw Highway To Hell reach Number Four – the band's highest ever singles chart position.