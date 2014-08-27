Opeth reveal secret wish

Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt says he would have liked to have kept their new album secret until it launched.

And he says the decision to release Cusp Of Eternity and Eternal Rains Will Come prior to the launch of Pale Communion was out of their hands.

Akerfeldt tells Rocksverige: “The label wanted a promotional track, so they picked Cusp Of Eternity. I guess it’s the most straightforward type of song on the record.

“As for Eternal Rains Will Come, I think they put that out because it leaked earlier and we were trying to stop people from putting it up on YouTube.

He continues: “If I could choose, we would not give the record out to any journalists or play it to anyone until its release. But I’m obviously in the wrong.”

Pale Communion launched this week via Roadrunner Records and Akerfeldt says some of the negativity surrounding 2011’s Heritage didn’t affect the band with the new recording.

He says: “The best way for me is to just write the stuff I want to hear myself. I’m pretty headstrong, so a few negative reactions to Heritage didn’t push me in any way – that album started something new.

“Heritage rejuvenated the band and I could see a way to continue doing this band without focusing on what we’re known for. We’d done that for so many records that I was a bit fed-up with it.

“Now we have a future and Pale Communion is the continuation of that.”

Opeth take the road in the UK for six dates in October to promote the new album.

Tour dates

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow ABC2

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham The Institute