Mindcrime's Tate credits Ellefson with Future sound

Geoff Tate has revealed that a chance meeting with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson helped inspire the Operation: Mindcrime track Re-Inventing The Future.

The former Queensryche singer’s new outfit released a video for the track from The Key last month, after previously confirming that Ellefson guests on the record.

Tate says in a video feature: “A few months back I was on a plane to South America and David was on the same flight. We sat next to each other for about 18 hours.

“I talked to him pretty extensively about the album I was working on – and he came up with some musical ideas that were really interesting to me.”

The Key will be the first part of a planned trilogy and is set for release on September 18 via Frontiers Music. Pre-orders are now being taken.

The Key tracklist

01. Choices 02. Burn 03. Re-Inventing The Future 04. Ready To Fly 05. Discussions In A Smoke Filled Room 06. Life or Death? 07. The Stranger 08. Hearing Voice 09. On Queue 10. An Ambush Of Sadness 11. Kicking In The Door 12. The Fall