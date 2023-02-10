On what would have been Cliff Burton's 61st birthday, a new action figure of Metallica's iconic bassist has been revealed

A new action figure of Metallica bass legend Cliff Burton has been announced on what would have been the musician's 61st birthday.



San Francisco pop-culture design house Super7 is producing the figure as part of its 'Ultimates!' range: a portion of the profits from the figure will be donated to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund.



The Super7 Burton figure will come with three interchangeable heads - Neutral head / Screaming head / Headbanging head, obviously - and no fewer than nine interchangeable hands, giving the action figure the visual capability to a) play bass b) 'flip the bird' and c) wield a hammer, Burton having travelled with a hammer in his possession while on tour with Metallica in the mid '80s.

Asked once by a French customs officer why he had a hammer in his luggage, Burton responded, “Hey, you never know when you might need it.”

No arguing with that, is there?



The promotional blurb accompanying the news of the action figure reads: "Clifford Lee Burton was born in Castro Valley, California on February 10, 1962. As “The Major Rager” bassist in Metallica, Cliff became one of the most influential musicians in Heavy Metal. His life ended suddenly on September 27, 1986 in a tour bus accident in Sweden. His legacy continues to live on as an icon of individuality. The Cliff Burton ULTIMATES! Figure captures his uncompromising image with lavish paint and details to recreate his larger than life personality and attitude. It comes with an assortment of interchangeable accessories all packaged in a deluxe slipcase-style collectors box. Proceeds from this figure will benefit the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund."



The figure is available now to pre-order.