Ol Drake premieres Han Valen

The guitarist’s guitarist Ol Drake is releasing his brilliantly titled album Old Rake on 22nd June, and we’re premiering the new single Han Valen!

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the track, Ol Drake says: “It is titled Han Valen for absolutely no reason and isn’t implying anything at all.

“The intro which goes on for seven years was written when I was about 16 while showing a friend of mine online (Hammy) how to tap on the guitar. When it came to doing this album I thought it would make a cool addition. With drums from Mike Heller and orchestration on the intro by Zino Van Hamersveld, it’s definitely a song for guitarists to dig their teeth into.”

