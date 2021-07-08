Official Bon Scott website launched to celebrate his 75th birthday

An official Bon Scott website has been launched on what would have been the AC/DC legend's 75th birthday.

The website was set up by Bon Scott's estate in order to celebrate the late singer's legacy, and includes stories about Scott as told by a number of renowned musicians.

The Estate have issued a statement, which reads: “On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget.

"This is an invitation for Bon’s fans and friends to gather and share their memories and observations of him and his music. His legacy lives in the hearts and minds of those who love him."

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young issued a short statement to mark the occasion, saying he had, "fond memories of our 'lightning flash in the middle' Bon, who would be 75 today."

Testimonials on the website include a tribute from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, who writes, "Bon’s attitude demeanour and front man swagger gave him the Everyman persona that the world loved him for. His voice, look and on stage character drew us all in - there’s an unmatched uniqueness that solidifies Bon's legendary status in rock and roll.

"I would watch him work from the side of the stage and out front and the magnetism he projected was non-stop. You felt the pure love energy and honesty he belted out with his band. He and I had down-to-earth wholesome encounters in the dressing room and on the bus that I cherish in that he talked from the heart, uncluttered and with no ego. As a singer he can’t be matched by virtue of style and sound. We love and miss you Bon!"

Elsewhere, Journey singer Steve Perry tells a story about the first time he met Bon: "Journey was continuing our quest to become headliners and Van Halen, who were our opener, were with us for about a month and had just left the tour to pursue their headlining dreams.

"The next thing I know, I'm in Corpus Christi, Texas showing up for our set and a new opening act from Australia was just added to our tour. I had heard about AC/DC but never seen them live.

"When I walked in I heard this massive pumping drum, bass and rhythm guitar groove with an amazing lead guitar and a voice soaring above it all like no other.

"I walked over to stage left to see what the heck was happening and there he was, Bon Scott with a bottle of Jack, no shirt, Levis and cowboy boots, singing like a cross between Steve Marriott and a cat.

"His voice was so fucking powerful that he changed me for ever. He lived what he was."

Other artists to offer testimonials include former bandmates from Scott's pre-AC/DC band Fraternity - whose Seasons Of Change: Complete Recordings 1970-1974 was released earlier this year - plus Midnight Oil's Peter Garrett, John Paul Young, members of The Angels, Hoodoo Gurus and INXS, Judas Priest's Ian Hill and Glenn Tipton, and many more.

An official range of Bon Scott merchandise is also available. Items up for grabs include t-shirts, coaster sets, beer glasses, and a "lion crest laser-engraved polar camel travel mug."

Bon Scott died on February 19, 1980.