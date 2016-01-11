Obsidian Kingdom premiere Away/Absent

Obsidian Kingdom have released a stream of their track Away/ Absent with TeamRock.

It’s taken from their second album A Year With No Summer, out on March 11. It’s the follow-up to 2012’s Mantiis.

The band say: “This is a record to get your headphones on and listen with diligence to be rewarded with the pleasure of finding great music.”

Joining keyboardist and vocalist Zer0 Æmeour Iggdrasil, drummer Ojete Mordaza II, bassist Om Rex Orale and guitarists Rider G Omega and Seerborn Ape Toy, are guest singers Attila Csihar from Mayhem and Ulver’s Kristoffer ‘Garm’ Rygg.

A Year With No Summer tracklist