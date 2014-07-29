Obituary name crowdfund album

Obituary have confirmed their ninth album, and their first in five years, is to be called Inked In Blood.

Recording was completed earlier this year after a successful crowdfunding campaign. It’s to be released via Relapse Records.

The band say: “We don’t know how to explain it – but we’ve hit the ‘metal nail’ on the head. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The death metal veterans had previously said the “stars aligned” for them as they worked on the new material, adding: “The band is more solid than ever.”

More details will be confirmed in due course. Obituary play this year’s Bloodstock festival in August as part of a European tour.